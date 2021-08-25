NiMet predicts flash flood occurrences in the next three days

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

The moderate to heavy rainfall which could lead to flash floods are expected to commence from Tuesday, 24th, through to Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th of August, 2021.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim in a statement Tuesday explained that could affect states like, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and River states.

He advised that the slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result there are increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

“The Agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.