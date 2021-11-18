NiMet predicts low weather visibility in Northern region

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted low weather visibility of below a thousand over some parts of the northern region in November, 2021.

The General Manager , Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim in a press statement issued in Abuja said the Dust haze which are expected to affect the northern States such as Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and its environs originated from the Faya Largeau in Chad Republic – a major dust haze source region for Nigeria and indeed the West African Sub-region.

He said the value scale of significant visibility deterioration over the northern cities on the 20th as stated above would range from 2000-5000 metres with isolated cases of visibility below 1000 metres.

“Most parts of the central states are expected to be partly cloudy with sunny intervals while the southern states are expected to be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms

“Consequently, motorists are advised to drive with caution especially in the extreme northern parts where reduction in visibility is envisaged.

“More attention is expected especially during the early morning period when horizontal visibility is mostly impaired.