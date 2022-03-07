NiMet signs MoU with NIMASA on safety , security waters 



The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to ensure safety and security on the Nigerian waters.

Speaking at the signing ceremony which took place at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos, the Director General/CEO NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, said the partnership with NIMASA was for all Nigerians and for the interest of Nigeria.

Prof. Matazu assured that NiMet will extend and standardise its services to the marine and maritime sector just as it entails in the aviation sector, bringing credibility to the nation’s indigenous skills, products and services.

In his remarks, the Director General/ CEO NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, enjoined Nigerians to watch out, not only for daily forecast from NiMet, but a forecast for maritime safety and security through NiMet from NIMASA.

The signing of the MoU between NiMet and NIMASA is a milestone agreement that will ensure sustainable development in the maritime environment by providing various relevant meteorological tools and products.