NIMN to confer highest membership grade on marketing professionals

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) will be conferring its highest grade of membership on some Marketing professionals who have met the criteria to become Fellows of the Institute.

The induction ceremony comes up on Friday March 18, 2022 from 12.00noon.

Tunji Adeyinka, the Group Managing Director of The Republicom Group (a Marketing, Sales and Technology Group), will deliver the keynote speech for the event.

Adeyinka is a seasoned Marketing Consultant with a pedigree in the Marketing Industry and years of experience in various sectors of the economy including the Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Telecoms Sectors.

According to the President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr. Idorenyen Enang, fnimn, this year’s edition is unique in all ramifications as NIMN will be ushering into the Institute a fresh set of seasoned Marketing professionals.

In the same vein, the Chairperson of the Conference and Events committee of the Institute, Mrs Adenike Olufade stated that this year’s edition focuses more on the business environment that is now predominantly digitalized and how best to navigate the fast-changing marketing landscape as well as provide insights on how to sustain business as a Marketing practitioner in order to effectively deliver sustained and profitable brand growth.