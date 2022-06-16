Nine in 10 Nigerians attest to child abuse -Poll reveals

A new survey conducted by NOIPolls has revealed that child abuse is common in Nigeria.

In a release made available to Blueprint in Abuja Thursday, the survey agrees with 88 percent of adult Nigerians nationwide who affirmed the result.

It also revealed that 51 percent of adult Nigerians acknowledged that they had personally seen children undergo abusive treatment in their various localities.

According to the poll, “This is indeed a worrisome figure and everything possible must be done to curtail this act as soon as possible.”

The types of abuse, according to the survey, include physical abuse of which the survey puts at 35 percent, sexual abuse (28 percent) and abandonment (21 percent).

It noted that 35 percent of Nigerians agree that poverty is responsible for this abuse while 32 percent say it is as a result of parental failure.

It said, “Impairing the future of children by abusing their freedom and rights is equal to impairing their development, our national development and our tomorrow’s society; hence, it is essential that the issue of child abuse is properly dealt with at individual, family, organisational and governmental levels for development and tomorrow’s good.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

