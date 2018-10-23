Nine perish as bus collides with truck on Lagos-Ibadan road

October 23, 2018 NAN News, Top Stories 0

No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Oladele said that the accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the bus marked SMK 867 XG.

“A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident; they comprised 34 males and eight females.

“Three male and two female adults were injured while seven male and two female adults died,” he said.

No tags for this post.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply