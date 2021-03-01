NIPC staff wants of ES sack over alleged misappropriation of funds

Staffs of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, NIPC, have demanded the immediate sack of the Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku over alleged misappropriation of fund to the tune of 800 billion naira.

NIPC staffs have been protesting for the past six days, with the organization under lock and key as no one including the management staff is allowed into the council premises.

The NIPC staff union under the umbrella of the NIPC Chapter of the Association of the Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) had earlier protested and alleged that apart from misappropriation of fund, the ES committed executive felonies which they highlighted as wrongful dismissal of staff, deliberate under declaration of vacancies during the 2020 promotion period and that preferential use of annual performance evaluation report APER to favour selected cronies to the detriment of others.

The Union Chairman, Yusuf Mustapha on behalf of the staff union in a press statement issued on Monday in Abuja, also alleged that the ES tampered with the result of 2020 promotion exercise.

“Breach of public procurement Act and ICPC Act in the procurement process by issuing a contract to an unregistered company that supllied substandard computer comsumables in the name of Micheal Jacobs Ltd.

“Staff of the Council are all complaining of being redundant, they only collect salary but no work to be done, because staff moral is dawn, and there is no assaignment or work is being given to them thereby making them lazy around the office and nothing to do.

“ES on fortnight basis embarks on overseas business travels and training without seeking and obtaining approval of the council as expected in any government business and no investment opportunities are recorded, indicating that the ES merely travels to further her personal agenda at the expense of public funds.

“Because of the constant award of contracts to Micheal Jacobs from the Council, staff union took their time to go to Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, report from the CAC states that there is no evidence of registration of Micheal Jacoba Ltd as a registered entity, which the Council said this call for serious concern.

“The union demands that the ES should be immediately removed and prosecuted, all promotion issues including 2018 should be immediately resolved in favour of staff.

“All outstanding arrears and payment of severance package to retired staff of the commission should be immediately paid.

“Reversal of dismissal of all staff sacked in the last four years and immediate renovation, rehabilitation of zonal offices and headquarters”, he said.