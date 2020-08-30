NIPOST Board promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to directors

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions exams conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Amongst them were four deputy directors who were elevated to the substantive rank of Director.

Others affected in the exercise includes 23 Asst. Directors who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Directors while 48 officers on grade levels 14 were promoted to the ranks of Asst. Directors respectively.

While congratulating the officers for their outstanding performances during the exercise the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi charged the beneficiaries to bring to bear their wealth of experiences in contributing to the progress and development of the organization as well as helped in fashioning out areas that would improve on efforts of the organization to provide efficient and effective services to our esteemed customers.

In another development, the Nigerian Postal Service in conjunction with the Bangladesh High Commission has issued a set of Commemorative Postage Stamps in honour of the Bangladesh Father of nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a statesman and an iconic politician of his time.

Speaking at the launch at the Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adewusi the commemorative Stamp is a gesture of Nigeria in strengthening the already affable relationship between the two countries.

Commemorative Stamps in this context is a historic piece of philatelic material that will travel beyond the shores of issuing country, particularly depicting a great politician and statesman.

Nigeria issued its first postage stamp in 1874, about 146 years ago, a concept that has continued to grow and expand to include collaboration between countries.

The Stamp which comes in a single denomination of N100.00 is now available for purchase at all post offices across Nigeria and at the Nigerian Philatelic Bureau, Marina, Lagos.