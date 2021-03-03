NIPOST charged to generate revenue with its assets

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris has urged the management of NIPOST to leverage its huge assets and human resources to generate revenue. He gave this charge while he received in audience the Postmaster General of Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi at the Treasury House in Abuja.

He assured the PMG that the office of the Accountant ant General will create a synergy for mutual cooperation between government sister agencies. Stating that NIPOST request for issuance of a Treasury circular to re-enforce the implementation and compliance of the Stamp Duties Act on physical denotation of stamp will be granted.

The PMG visit was to seek the office of the Accountant General in respect to regulation of the Finance Act 2020, which empowers NIPOST as the sole authority to issue stamps for denotation and authentication of document. He explained that with the passage of the stamp Duties Act NIPOST has created a Stamp Authentication compliance Department (SACD) to drive the process of implementation.

Dr. Adewusi had earlier appreciated the AGF for the active role he played during the imbroglio between NIPOST and the Federal Inland Revenue Service. He recalled that Mallam Ahmad Idris has been a reliable partner since his appointment as the Postmaster General. He congratulated the AGF on his reappointment for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that it is a demonstration of the president’s conviction of the enormous transformation and transparency he has achieved in nation’s financial account.

Related

No tags for this post.