NIPOST clamps down on illegal courier operators in Abuja

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has began a clamp down exercise on illegal courier operators in Abuja.

A combined team drawn from

NIPOST Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD), NIPOST Investigation and Security team, Police officers from the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) Lagos and Officers from FCT Command carried out the enforcement exercise on Wednesday.

The team led by the Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complain and Strategy at

NIPOST Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) Mr Worimegbe Banks had earlier called on NIPOST Chief Operating Officer Mr Ahamdu Yahya Rufa’i at NIPOST Corporate Headquarters, seeking for management’s support ahead of the task.

The COO in his response emphasized the needdoor due diligence, regular sensitization and enlightenment.

He reiterated the Postmaster General Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi’s commitment to creating enabling environment for licensed operators and investors to operate without hindrances.

Three operators—

Trackhub Logistics at Busy Mart Plaza, Jabi District; DOVATRUST, Norm Synergy Ventures LTD, Maitama, and Area 10 Business Complex, were apprehended.