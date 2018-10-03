NIPOST has expanded its frontiers – PMG

For the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to play its role of creating an inclusive society and make greater contribution to socio-economic development, it has expanded its frontiers, the Postmaster General of the Federation, Barr Bisi Adegbuyi has stated.

Speaking at the on-going the 13th Abuja International Trade Fair, he said “with many countries stepping up efforts to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals, the postal sector in Nigeria remains an enabler of inclusive development and an essential component of the global economy.

Adegbuyi, who was represented by NIPOST’s Chief Operating Officer, Yahaya Rufai, pointed out that on-going diversifying efforts would not distract the organization in the traditional postal service, but enhance it.

According to him, as a thriving organization, the trade fair provides a window of opportunity for NIPOST to display its numerous products and services as it would demonstrate to the world in general and Nigerians in particular that NIPOST is poised to assume its rightful place on the world stage in mail delivery services and logistics market.

He named some of the new products and services introduced by his administration to be; IPS track and trace, e-money, e-commerce, agency banking among others.

“Over the years, we hear prediction that new technologies are bound to replace Post office or physical mail delivery services.

But has not occurred.

On the contrary, some of the technologies are generating mail volumes and many postal administrations have been adopting electronic communications to improve the operation of traditional services and develop new products.

In his remarks, the President of the Abuja International Trade Fair, Prince AdetokunboKayode, said the fair is geared towards diversifying the Nigerian economy through the promotion of the non oil export, provide access to finance and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Kayode who was represented by the first deputy president, AbubakarMustaba, said “we want ensure financial inclusion by taking banking products and services through the Post to the unbanked.

