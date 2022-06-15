NIPOST signs MOU with Egyptian firm, two others

The Nigerian Postal Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some technology firms over tech-based delivery and self-service systems.

The postal agency signed agreements with e-Gate Egypt over last-mile delivery services, Access Solutions Limited over the provision of self-service kiosks for daily need transactions, and with Lleida.net over the provision of registered communication system.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adewusi, said a strong technology system must be established as an efficient engine of digital economy growth.

He said, “It is also a manifestation of success attained through a dedicated partnership between NIPOST and three partners; e-GATE Egypt on the digital transformation of its last-mile delivery value chain, Access Solution Limited on the provision of self-service kiosks, and the third company, Lleida.net on Registered Communication System respectively.”

According to him, the competitiveness which exists in the industry is compelling the postal agency to adopt more business-like and creative approaches in meeting the needs of its customers.

He added, “Hence, after rigorous deliberation and consultation, NIPOST and e-GATE Egypt developed a fully functional fleet management application called Postagy Nigeria to digitalize and transform NIPOST’s logistics operations and address the issue of last-mile delivery using all types of vehicles.”

Adewusi disclosed that NIPOST had formed partnership to develop an application to provide three basic services: registered SMS, registered email services, and registered document delivery services.

He stated, “All services are e-products. They have special features like branded in NIPOST name and logo. They would solve the problem of last-mile delivery as they are instant delivery.

“They have an audit trail to show the sender, time sent and the recipient

whether open or read. It has a seal, making it good to tender as an exhibit in a court of law.

“NIPOST and Access Solution Ltd is to provide self-service kiosks to be deployed for non-contact service delivery in our facilities for services like payment gateways, purchase of air tickets, etc. The pilot scheme is currently running in our Post Office in Area 10 Abuja.”

The Managing Director of E-Gate Solution, Mr Mohammed Al-Saghir, added, “This innovation in the postal sector will enhance national development. We have entered a new era where the public will enjoy smooth operation within a twinkle of an eye.

“Henceforth postal users can now calculate the time and duration it will take for mails to get to the final destination. We are now able to reach our customers through SMS. We have improved in our mode of communication and geared towards digital innovation.”

