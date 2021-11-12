NIPR trains mass com students in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Abuja chapter, has organised a training workshop for students of Mass Communication and Media Studies as part of activities marking the institution’s annual conference.

The workshop, which was held Friday at the Jabi Campus of Baze University in Abuja, is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of NIPR to enlighten the students about the importance of public relations practice, as well as potential career opportunities in the profession.

Speaking at the event, the CEO, Advance Management Academy, Mr. Peter Oyeneye, said the nature of the profession, various dimensions and career opportunities offered by the profession, urging the students to take interest in the practice of public relations.

Also speaking, Mrs. Obianuju Asika harped on Google training for the participants, encouraging them to key into the trend of digital PR practice through the use of social media

She said with digital PR skills, students can earn money and support themselves while still in school and even after school, when most graduates are faced with the problem of unemployment.

On his part, an international PR/communications consultant, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib, identified three levels of PR Communications, including asymmetrical communications, symmetrical communications and interactive/social media.