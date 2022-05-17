NIPSS Course 44 participants begin tour of Kwara 

Participants of Course 44 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Monday, began a week-long study of Kwara state.

The course themed: “Strengthening Local Governance in Nigeria: Challenges, Options and Opportunities,” is expected to cover a period of 10 months, with participants comprising top security officers, academics, technocrats and high ranking public servants.

At the opening lecture in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Mamman Saba Jubril, said the theme of the study is key to the subsisting local governance theory in the nation and Kwara in particular, where the third tier of government is not strong enough.

“It is my belief that a series of lectures and other programmes lined up to harvest and harness relevant information on this theme for the good of the generality of the populace will do justice to all sub-topics under the theme,” he said.

He noted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is running an inclusive administration that always seek inputs from rural and urban dwellers through town hall meetings and involvement of traditional institutions in addressing communal and security issues.

“The state government is working closely with security agencies and traditional rulers in addressing emerging security issues at the local government level in order to entrench peace and harmony in the state,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

