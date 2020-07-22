NIREC chief urges NCPC boss to unify Nigerian Christians

The executive secretary of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, has urged the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, to use his good offices to unify Nigerian Christians.

He made the call recently in Abuja during a congratulatory visit to the NCPC boss at the Commission’s corporate headquarters.

Fr. Cornelius commended Pam for his efforts in peace-building and inter-faith harmony, saying that he was excited by his appointment because he “is a tested performer.”

He said he was optimistic that the executive secretary would work together with NIREC towards achieving NIREC’s aims and to support the close collaboration it had with the Christian and Muslim Pilgrim Commissions.

The NIREC boss said further that his visit to the NCPC marked a positive watershed in the relationship between the two organisations.

“I want to say that our partnership has begun on your stepping in here, I believe that we are going to work together to build this country,” he said.

Responding, the NCPC boss said he was happy to receive Fr. Cornelius in his office as they had known each other over the years through the platform of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Rev. Pam said “now that I’m at the helm of affairs at NCPC,” he would expect more church leaders to partner with the Commission as stakeholders in order to take up the ownership of NCPC.

“NIREC in Nigeria is one institution that has brought the two religions, Islam and Christianity, and other religions in Nigeria to speak to government and to advise government on policies as they affect religion,” he said.