NIS boss Babandede bows out

The 11th Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, was on Monday pulled out from Service after a diligent service to his nation.

Speaking during the ceremony which took place at the NIS parade ground, Sauka, Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, paid tributes to Babandede for rebranding and repositioning the Nigeria Immigration Service as a top class migration management agency globally.

Ogbeni Aregbesola, enjoined Babandede’s successor and NIS management to effectively harness and utilize the ultra-modern technological infrastructure established by Babandede for continued policing and surveillance of Nigeria’s borders, adding that the innovation is world-class and must be properly maintained at all times.

Also speaking, Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru lauded the leadership qualities of Babandede, patriotism and monumental achievements, noting that he is a shining ambassador of Jigawa state, whose footprints are written on the sands of time.

He commended him for building a harmonious relationship with sister agencies, saying the relationship was unparalleled and must be exploited to the fullest for enhanced productivity and service delivery.

He enjoined other chief executive officers to borrow a leaf from the mercurial service record of Babandede who has made Jigawa state proud.