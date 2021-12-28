Corruption allegation: Group under fire as retired Immigration officer exonerates NIS CG

Following the news making rounds that a group known as Nigeria Diaspora Alliance For Good Governance (NDAGG) has indicted the acting Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, a retired Immigration Officer and forensic expert, Amb. Hussaini Coomassie, has described such call as “attention seeking”.

Amb. Coomassie said the allegation was made in a bid to bring the acting CG’s hard-earned reputation to disrepute.

Dr. Coomassie who also doubles as special envoy on Diplomacy and Good Governance of the International Peace Commission of the United Nation (UN), as well as Global Vice Chairman, Advocacy for Good Governance Network alleged that some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have now become a political tool for witch-hunting and rumour peddling.

“We have in recent times had one too many uncorroborated, unsubstantiated and cooked up accusation raised by NGOs that turned out to be false. These NGOs have a complete disregard to the concept of he who assert must prove. And where a crime is alleged to have been committed, then the standard of proof is beyond reasonable doubt.

“Perhaps, if one of them is sued, it will serve as deterrent to others who allow themselves to be used by mischief makers to promote their opulent wickedness. Whilst we entreat that you use your NGOs with restraint towards the temperance of these bandwagons of mischief by making a thorough finding and verifying the motives behind this irksome trend in the society in furtherance to this government’s commendable campaign to eliminate all manner of vices cum disobedience to rule of law,” he stated.

Amb. Coomassie further advised the group to embrace social justice for all, instead of sitting and waiting for who would empower it to vilify hard working Nigerians.

“I urge NDAGG and other NGOs to tow the path of integrity they are preaching instead of collecting kickback payment to tarnish and dent the image of innocent people such as NIS leader. Advocacy for Good Governance Network, Global Movement for Social Justice, Diaspora Stakeholders, Buhari Campaign Organisation (Diaspora Awareness Campaign Group), Nigeria First Initiative & Support Coalition Initiative have all rendered their voices in a collective chorus to condemn and fault the allegation made by Oduma Akor-led faceless and highly suspicious organisation of rumor mongering.

In his remark, Barrister Bello Mohammed of Buhari Campaign Organisation alleged that if NDAGG were sincere in their investigation, “they should proceed to court instead of trying to whip up public sentiment with unfounded and baseless accusations/threats.

“Where was your so called NDAGG when flimsy and inflated contracts were awarded under Babandede’s epoch. Where were you when the staff welfare was zilch under the previous administration. When foreign postings were made under the man-know-man basis and mostly favoured people from two out of 774 local governments of Nigeria (Kibya & Hadejia), the facts/record speak for itself; res ipsa loquitor.

“Where was your noble and holier than thou organisation when favoritism, abuse of office, indiscipline was the bane of the previous administration under the leadership of your puppeteer and or pay master. Were you in slumber or hibernating when plethora of atrocities were committed in other agencies such as NPA, NIPC, PENCOM, FAAN, NRC, and other corrupt government agencies or did you only suddenly grew conscience and decided to don your hats and glove and become Sherlock Holmes apprentice.

“Where were you when CERPAC fee was fraudulently inflated from $1,000.00 to $2,000.00. How about when the so called corrupt related express passport processing center, managed by a private company was launched in Maitama-FCT, with multiple charges, instead of expanding the rudimental passport offices nationwide.

“Where was NDAGG when Socket Work & Iris Technology controls and still control the printing of Nigeria travelling documents in faraway Malaysia and you do not see them as saboteurs but Idris Jere who took over less than three months ago is a threat to our rule of law? The above posers should serve as a beacon to you to know where to expend your investigative energy if you are truly independent.”

Related

No tags for this post.