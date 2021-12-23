NIS leaked memo: Algerian national, others planning attack on Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised the alarm over a planned attack on Abuja, Nigeria’s nation’s capital by a group of Nigerian terrorists led by an Algerian national.

The alert was contained in a leaked internal memo dated December 23, 2021.

The attack, according to the memo signed by a Comptroller of Immigration Service, Edirin Okoto, is planned to take place between December 17, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Okoto issued the memo on behalf of Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Idris Jere, to controllers of immigration service in the entire nation’s land, air and sea borders as well as the sector commanders of the border patrol corps.

Comptrollers in receipt of the signal include those at Seme, Idi Iroko, Jibia, Illela land borders, as well as Immigration officers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The Office of the Ag CGI is in receipt of a Security Report (URGENT) from the Presidency (OSGF). The import is about a looming attack on Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja, between 17th and 31st December, 2021. The planned attack is purportedly being led by one DRAHMANE. OULD ALI, aka Mohammed Ould Sidat, an Algerian national to be assisted by one Zahid Aminon, a Nigerien national.

“The report indicates the duo are en route Nigeria from Mali through Gan and Niger Republic, riding a white Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No- AG157EKY. That these two had four Nigerian accomplices, who are already embedded in the country.

“It is further reported that Ali holds Algerian Diplomatic Passport with the name Najim Ould Ibrahim,” the memo read.

He said: “Consequently, I am directed to request you to intensify alert levels, emplace necessary countermeasures at all our entry/exit points- Air, Land, Sea/Marine, including, but not limited to, surveillance, rigorous search on persons and vehicles, transhumance, to effectuate the immediate arrest of these terrorists/countervail this and any terrorist attacks in Abuja.”

It’s internal document – Spokesman

NIS Public Relations Officer Amos Okpu, who confirmed the authenticity of the document, however, told one of our correspondents that the memo was “supposed to be an internal document and not meant for the public.”

He refused further comment on the message when further prodded on what the NIS was doing to stem the tide.

Residents safe – Source

But a top NIS source who did not want to be quoted because he wasn’t mandated, assured Nigerians, especially Abuja residents that the “Service is alive to its responsibilities at the nation’s various borders.”

“Besides, there is a synergy between us and other sister agencies to forestall any untoward happening. We won’t allow any infiltrator into the country.”

Buhari in Borno

In a related development, Blueprint gathered that suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists Thursday launched mortar bomb attacks around Ajilari Cross and Bulumkutu communities less than five kilometers away from Maiduguri International Airport and Air Force Base, Borno state, killing three persons.

The attack occurred about one hour to the scheduled arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The president was in Maiduguri to commission multiple developmental and economic projects executed by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum-led administration.

The source, who is a member of the Civilian Joint Taskforce, added that other civilians sustained various degrees of injuries in the multiple explosions.

The source added that the injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Security operatives restricted newsmen from the scene of the incident.

However, the attack did not affect the scheduled state visit as President Buhari enlivened the mood of the troops.

Buhari, who said the nation was in the last stage of the insurgency, showed appreciation to the troops for their gallantry even as he promised further support for both the serving soldiers as well as the fallen heroes.

Troops nab bandits

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters Thursday said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have arrested 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic.

It said the bandits were arrested in different operations across the North Central.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko stated this in Abuja while providing an update on military operations across the country between December 9 and 23.

Onyeuko said troops executed several operations at Tine-Nune village in Mbatin Council Ward and Tse Yorbee town in Ukum local government area, Ojapa community and Edumoga forest in Okpokwu local government area along Makurdi–Kula road in Benue state.

He added that other operations were executed at Ugya forest in Toto local government area Nasarawa state within the same period with commendable results.

The DHQ also said 12 criminals were neutralised, while 26 others including 16 migrant bandits from Niger Republic were arrested.

He added that 16 different types of arms and 61 different calibres of ammunition were recovered, while 13 kidnapped civilians were rescued during the operations.

Under Operation Safe Haven, Onyeuko disclosed that troops successfully repelled bandits’ attacks and arrested child traffickers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers as well as bandits and robbers in parts of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

The DHQ spokesman further said 15 criminal elements were arrested, 12 kidnapped civilians rescued and 118 livestock, 18 assorted arms and 112 different calibers of ammunition recovered.

According to him, some of the operations were executed at Maraban Foron village in Barkin Ladi local government area, Ganawuri and Chiri Danto villages in Riyom local government area as well as Utan village in Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

“Other locations were Boto area in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi state; Gidan Waya town and Angwan Magaji village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

“In addition, troops within the period, held peace and security meetings with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity.

“Some of these meetings were held at; the Force Headquarters of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Makurdi and Lau LGA in Taraba.

“Issues discussed at the meeting centered on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North Central Zone,” he said.

“Under Operation Thunder Strike/Whirl Punch, troops neutralised four bandits, arrested six criminals as well as recovered assorted arms and ammunition in Niger at the period,” the statement added.

N/East

On Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east, the DHQ said troops killed 51 terrorists and arrested 19 others.

It also said a total of 1,081 terrorists and their families comprising 187 males, 326 females and 568 children, surrendered to troops at different locations of the theatre.

Onyeuko stated that 122 assorted arms and 1,499 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions were recovered, while a total of 8 gun trucks of the terrorists were destroyed.

Speaking on Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west, he said troops sustained offensive operations against armed bandits and other criminal elements at different locations.

He said the locations include Kaikazaka village in Sokoto state as well as Garbadu town and Saturi, Katanga, Badarawa and Tunga Na Yarchiga villages in Zamfara state.

He said: “Cumulatively, a total of 33 armed bandits were neutralized, while 19 of them and their collaborators as well as armed herdsmen were arrested.

“Also, 37 assorted arms, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns and GPMGs as well as 698 rounds of different calibres of ammunitions, 22 motorcycles and 899 rustled livestock among other items and vehicles were recovered; while 28 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations. Additionally, 59 extra magazines of assorted arms and 21 motorcycles were recovered from bandits.”

Speaking further, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained anti-illegal oil production operations to forestall activities of vandals and other economic saboteurs in the South–south zone.

He said: “Troops discovered and immobilized a total of 14 illegal refining sites, 19 ovens, 13 cooking pots/boilers, 15 cooling systems, 15 reservoirs, 5 large dugout pits and 33 storage tanks in the Niger Delta Region.

“A total of 896,500 litres and 70 polythene bags of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered in the process. Also, a total of 11,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene and 689,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations. In addition, 28 pieces of galvanized pipes, 3 tanker trucks and 12 wooden boats used for illegal oil bunkering activities were recovered and handled appropriately in the course of the operations.”

Buhari assures

And speaking during his visit to Borno state, President Buhari urged troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

The president, who addressed the troops at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri, said the entire nation remains grateful for the gallantry displayed in ensuring gradual return of peace to the North East, while condoling with families that have lost loved ones, and the wounded.

“I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East Geo-political Zone and other parts of the Country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment,” he said.

Paying glowing tributes to the troops and the fallen heroes, the president said: “I am delighted to be with you today and to convey my gratitude and that of the entire nation to you all, as you continuously strive to secure our dear country.

“Your career is like no other because it is a conscious commitment and preparedness to give your best for the sake of others. I am therefore here on behalf of a grateful nation to thank and commend you for your service and sacrifices.

“Let me start by commiserating with you all on the unfortunate loss of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu and other personnel of 25 and 28 Task Force Brigades, who died on 13 November 2021.

“I do this mindful of the fact that we have lost others in this Theatre of Operation as well as other operational areas across the country.

“We pray for the repose of their souls and for the Almighty God to comfort the families that they left behind. The people of Borno state and indeed the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to our serving men in uniform for the huge sacrifices in the pursuit of peace.”

He said government would continue to ensure that the widows and children of fallen heroes were well catered for to help them fully realise their potentials.

The president said the response exhibited across the theatre had shown extraordinary resilience and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

“That is the spirit, tenacity and resolve that the Nigerian Armed Forces is known for. Well done.

“Our country, just like all the others in the Sahel region, is faced with several security challenges that are largely characterized by the violent activities of non-state actors. This has necessitated several interventions aimed at ensuring the security of persons and property across the numerous hot spots.

“Further improvements in the security situation in Operation Hadin Kai have led to a corresponding rise in the confidence of our people who are now returning in significant numbers to their homes.

“Further to the reorganizations in the military leadership, concerted efforts are being made to improve your equipment holding. I am aware that you have started receiving some of the platforms procured by our administration while others would be received in the weeks ahead,” he said.

While noting the threats posed by criminals through the employment of Improvised Explosive Devices, the President said substantial resources have also been directed at procuring equipment for explosive ordnance disposal.

He said a similar attention is being given to Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Assets.

“These measures and the platforms being received would accord you the necessary reach, fire power and protection to project force across the Theatre and bring the fight to a logical and successful end,” he said.

President Buhari also told the troops that at the onset of the administration, he emphasised the need to rejuvenate the Multinational Joint Task Force, which was in realisation of the fluid and transnational nature of current threats and their propensity to hibernate in neighbouring countries.

“I therefore urge you to continue to further strengthen your cooperation with the militaries of the other countries under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force in order to further optimize the mutual gains for our respective national security.

“As we step up the military efforts, our administration has remained conscious of the efficacy of the employments of other lines of effort in our drive to ensuring the return of lasting peace to the North East Region.

“The North East Development Commission continues to make giant strides at improving the economic and social welfare of Nigerians in the region.

“I am also happy with the increased level of cooperation between the good people of Borno state, other stakeholders and the security agencies. I urge you to continue to cooperate with other security agencies with a view to ensuring a full return to normalcy,” he said.

Buhari assured that the present administration would continue to work with all well-meaning stakeholders including friendly nations, civil society organizations as well as other credible non-governmental organizations to bring peace to all troubled areas across the nation.

Expressing appreciation to Borno state government, the president said: “This has been critical to the furtherance of our mutual efforts at restoring peace to the state. I particularly commend Your Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, for your untiring commitment and cherished collaboration with my administration for the overall good of the people of Borno.

“Yours is a good example of the inherent benefits that are accruable from conscious positive interaction between the Federal Government and states.” he said.

Buhari also commended the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and the heads of other security agencies for forging a common front of collaboration and cooperation which continues to enhance operations.

“It was gratifying to observe some of these examples of collaboration during the Research and Development Exhibition at the recently concluded Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference and the launch of locally constructed Seaward Defence Ship at the Naval Dockyard.

“I urge you all to stay the course towards ensuring that we become self-sufficient in the production of our defence equipment in no distant future.

“To my dear troops, as your Commander in Chief, I am mindful of your selfless sacrifices which in some cases have entailed paying the supreme price. The nation owes you a debt of gratitude for your commitment, dedication and unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Our government will continue to work with your respective heads to ensure that your welfare receives priority attention and that our wounded comrades are given the best medical care possible,” he said.