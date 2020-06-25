NIS recruitment scam: Court dismisses criminal charges against Abba Moro

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Thursday, discharged the former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro, from the criminal charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court held that the anti-graft agency failed to establish ingredients of fraud that could link the lawmaker with the alleged offence.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba while delivering ruling in a no- case submission discharged and acquitted Dretex Tec Nigeria limited and its owner Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed from the entire charges.

Dretex was a private information communication technology company used by the ministry of interior under Abba Moro to carry out the 2013 recruitment exercise that brought about the criminal trial.

Justice Dimgba while discharging the former minister from the alleged fraud aspect of the recruitment exercise however ordered him to defend himself on the public procurement aspect of the charges.

The judge held that although the company used for the recruitment has been discharged and acquitted, Moro will have to defend himself on the preparations put in place before the ministry of interior embarked on the recruitment

Justice Dimgba further said the fact that human lives were lost and injuries sustained during the stampede made it imperative for the defendant to offer explanation on the preparations employed.

The court, therefore, fixed October 29th and 30th for the defendant to open his defence.