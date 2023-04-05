NIS rejigs passport production process in Rivers, produces 6,000 booklets in one month

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rejigged the production process of passport booklets in the Rivers state command to reduce backlog, avoid rowdiness and undue pressure on the system.

According to Comptroller in-charge of Rivers state Command, CIS James Sunday, the new system has led to the production of over 6,000 passport booklets in one month and has helped in reducing backlog.

He said, every applicant that follows due process was attended to on appointment dates and their passport collected at the appropriate collection dates stipulated by the service.”

The New Passport Control Officer, Deputy Comptroller Audi Musa Maisudan, while briefing CIS Sunday, during a working visit to the passport office, located at Mile 1, Port Harcourt, said the new initiative has also reduced touting, rushe and applicants are getting use to allowing a system to work as an institution instead of using third party who are mostly touts.

Addressing journalists, CIS Sunday commended the passport officer and his team for not letting the service down in line with the directives of the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller General of Immigration Service Isah Jere Idris that Passport acquisition should not be a concern to Nigerians.

He noted that the directives specifically stated that the process of issuing passport must be duly followed in line with laid down rules of applying online, paying online and going on the appointment dates for capturing and collection which is the standard globally to avoid rowdiness and undue pressure on the system.

According to him, ”The system has helped in reducing backlog and every applicant that follows due process is attended to on appointment dates and their passport collected at the appropriate collection dates stipulated by the service, it has reduced touting, rushes and applicants are getting use to allowing a system to work as an institution instead of using third party who are mostly touts.”

“I visited the passport office to see to compliance with Ministers directive as well as the Comptroller Generals directive for Comptrollers to Supervise professionally the activities in the Passport office operation and officers alike to ensure nothing untoward takes place and that Nigerians get the best treat and service for the product the service(NIS) offers,our public must be treated with dignity, humane and respect at all times, because of the importance placed on a valued relationship between a service provider and its clients ,the Passport Officer has demonstrated high sense of responsibility and dedication to his work,hence my commendation of his performance”

“We also removed some old hands who have being around for between 2 and 3 years, moving them to other units of the command, except those technically inclined and on the line of production whose character is in tandem with the service expectation, the speed, dedication and commitment of these officers on technical has contributed to the achievement we are celebrating, while charging them to keep doing their best to make Rivers Passport Office a preferred destination and first among equals in service delivery and customer care”

The Comptroller also warned against indolence and unethical practices among personnel, vowing to reward bad eggs with appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the Code of Conduct, Service rules anytime there is infringement.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

