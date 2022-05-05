2023: NISCN NEC picks meeting date

The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) has scheduled its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on May 26, 2022 in Abuja

NISCN will on that date hold crucial talk with it’s national executive members across the country on prevention of industrial accidents and the promotion of occupational safety and health in the workplaces in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Dr Festus Daniel, the National President of the Council and signed by Chidinma Akparanta, the Assistant General Secretary, on thursday in Abuja, the meeting is mandatory for all branch honorary secretaries and chairmen from states across the country, as well as nominees of the States and federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Dr. Daniel was quoted as saying that this would be the first in-person NEC meeting of the NISCN since August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold at the 8th Floor, Unity Bank House, Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja.

“Attendance is mandatory as other crucial matters concerning the Council shall be discussed,” he said.

The statement also directed as part of the agenda that the NEC meeting would include stakeholders engagement of nominees from all the 36 states and FCT on how to get the council benefits to their states.

