NITDA completes digital training for 50 PLWD in Enugu

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has said that with adequate knowledge, skills and resources, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD) can be job employers, rather than job seekers.



The minister stated this at the closing ceremony of the 5-day training programme for People Living With Disabilities (PLWD’S) organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency in Enugu state on Friday.



The minister said the population of “Persons living with special needs as he prefers to call them, in the world is over 785 million, according to the World Health Organization, which is almost four times the population of Nigeria as a country.

So, every responsible society will give them priority and preference. He added that the training was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria which was launched on the 28th November 2019, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He tasked the participants to consider the training as an opportunity because there are millions of people living with special needs in Nigeria who do not have the opportunity of being trained directly like them.

He admonished the participants to make good use of the facilities and support given to them through this training. “Consider the training to be a foundation of your becoming a digital entrepreneur,” he said; citing examples of previous beneficiaries of same training in Abuja, Oyo and Gombe states who have established their own businesses through the knowledge acquired.

