NITDA creates first ICT consumer protection forum in Nigeria

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has come up with a forum meant to help citizens express their grievances as it relates to indigenous IT product and services and settle such in a non-litigious manner.

Director -general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said this at Webinar with the theme: “Virtual Digital Services Consumer Protection Forum”, where a Draft Framework on Alternative Dispute Resolution for the ICT Sector was presented for review.

The DG who was represented by NITDA director IT Infrastructure Solutions Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi said the occasion is very critical to the success of NITDA’s strategy which is aimed at building qualitative indigenous content for consumption in the ICT sector.

Abdullahi stated that the multiple complaints and quality of ICT products and services has lead to the conceptualisation of the consumer forum as well as drafting the alternative dispute resolution in ICT framework.

He expressed concern that leaving such issues unattended will lead to lack of confidence in local ICT products and services, which in turn attract to very low patronage and job losses.

Abdullahi maintained that NITDA’s aim is to protect digital products and services for consumers while also encouraging Nigerians to buy made in Nigeria ICT products.

He further noted that during Coronavirus pandemic, NITDA has been playing its role in ensuring that it maximizes opportunities embedded in the challenges posed by the pandemic.