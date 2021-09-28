NITDA lauds Adamawa for developing mobile app for healthcare services

Director-general National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Ƙashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has commended Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency for developing a user friendly mobile application that provides real-time and context-specific support for healthcare workers.

Abdullahi made the commendation when he received the executive director, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, and his management team on a working visit to the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

“I must commend Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Agency on the giant strides it recorded while developing Digital Health Application, it is a laudable initiative,” the NITDA boss said. Adding that, “Innovation and capacity building will grow the economy of our country considering the strategies and frameworks put in place on the basics and fundamentals of research and innovation.”

The DG also called on the Adamawa Health Care Development Agency to key into NITDA’s several initiatives which are in line with the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024.

He added that digital research, capacity building and human capital are the backbone of achieving the growth of digital health sector in Nigeria.

The DG expressed his excitement on how the health institution chose to visit NITDA and sought for collaborate in order to fast-track the growth and development of digital economy in Nigeria.