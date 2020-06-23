NITDA seeks increased public private partnership to drive digital economy





The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has called for deeper collaboration between public and private sector in using technology as driver for public services.

The DG stated this at a virtual meeting organised by a subsidiary of the Agency—Office for Nigerian Content development (ONC).



The DG, who was represented by Director IT infrastructure solutions, Dr Usman Gambo Abdullahi

He added that the effect of the pandemic on the economy, governance and public service delivery has spurred a greater urgency for the development of government digital services and digital economy for Nigeria.



“Therefore, for successful development and delivery of government digital services, it is significantly important that innovative Nigerian companies are engaged very early in the project from the conceptualization and design stages.”

The DG stated that NITDA will soon issue frameworks for the development of government digital services, and public-private sector partnership in its products as there is an urgent need for government to accelerate the delivery of government digital services for the benefit of Nigerians.



Kashifu, while elaborating on the benefits of collaborations and partnerships between the public and private sector said, it will deepen the opportunity for learning to create tailor-made solutions for societal problems.

According to him, NITDA, through its IT project clearance mechanism has assessed and cleared 62 Information Technology related projects worth 1,168,145,213,150 naira between January and May this year.



“This is an Indication of the drive by this administration to digitalise government services as most of this projects are service based.

The theme of the event was: ‘Harnessing indigenous solutions for public sector innovation and digital development.’



While analysing the impact of NITDA’s efforts, Inuwa said the assessment shows that about N64,878,725,488 were for software and software enabled projects.



National coordinator of ONC Barrister Kassim Sodangi, while giving his opening remarks said, indigenousus content development and adaptation, which is the pillar the ONC operates under, is a central pillar of digital economy in Nigeria; to ensure that local capacity is built, adopted and used as a central plan for the development of digital economy in Nigeria.

He argued that the whole essence of the meeting was to co-ideate and co-develop solutions that are indigenous to Nigeria that will solve specific and precise problems in our society.