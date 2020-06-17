NITDA to commission training facilities on digital skills in North-west

Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has revealed plans to commission state of the art training facilities in Kano.

The NITDA Northwest Zonal Office in Kano is to train youth from the North West region on digital skills.

The training is for all, including facilities for people living with disability, artisans, students and young entrepreneurs.

The DG stated that the “ever-growing youthful population of Kano and Jigawa can be a source of blessing of Nigeria if carefully harnessed.

Abdullahi stated this during a presentation at Zoom Webinar organised by Network for Development Foundation, with the theme: Economic Recovery of Kano and Jigawa states post-Covid-19 pandemic.

In Jigawa state, according to Abdullahi, the Agency has a strong partnership with the state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

“We have executed several projects in Jigawa state, we are building ICT Community Centers in the three senatorial districts to engage and train our youth on emerging technologies and entrepreneurship.

Also, we have engaged 135 farmers for smart farming aimed at revolutionizing the state agriculture value chain. The initiative, National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) is an ecosystem-driven digital platform for transforming the agriculture sector in Nigeria. It was designed to help farmers, agricultural stakeholders, and ecosystem players navigate their journey across the agriculture value chain from farm production to farm management, processing, harvesting, storage, marketing, and consumption.