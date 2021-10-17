NITDA to train 10,000 IDPs

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has stated his plans to train over 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to enable seamless reintegration back to the society.

of Nigerian citizens who were displaced as a result of insecurity.

NITDA director-general Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated this while playing host to federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) at NITDA Headquarters in Abuja.

The DG said training IDPs on Digital Literacy is part of the implementation of NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024) to enable a fast-growing digital economy for Nigerians.

“Education being an important identifiable tool of alleviating poverty in the President Muhammed Buhari’s, administration has been actively employed by NITDA positively. he said.

While explaining some of NITDA’s intervention projects, especially in capacity building, Inuwa noted that the Agency has continuously engaged in several trainings across the six geopolitical zones of the country with the use of different platforms like virtual trainings, online platforms, and physical trainings.

Inuwa in response to the request of the NCFRMI disclosed that NITDA is willing to support the commission with working tools and conduct IT trainings for its staff while also assuring the team of NITDA’s collaboration.

A Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DTTWG) comprising members from both organisations would be set up to enable the execution of identified aspects for partnership he said.

The NCFRMI federal commissioner Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim in her remarks said her organisation is seeking for collaboration in training, technical and tool support from NITDA to promote digital inclusion and national development.