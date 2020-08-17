NITDA unveils digital center

The federal government of Nigeria has unveiled new digital brands to aid its digital economy drive.

These are the launch of a digital studio for virtual learning, computer emergency response & readiness team as well as new logo for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) with a new vision and mission in line with Digital Economy Policy & Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) while commissioning the digital center which houses these facilities at the NITDA office in Abuja, Tuesday, stressed the importance of having a digital economy.

According to him, the drive for a digital economy started shortly after his assumption of office and will continue.

He said the varying issues of over 13 years bedeviling the telecom sector has been resolved within one year of being in office.

He stated that, NITDA and NCC were mandated to create a digital economy department and that has been done. He commended the NITDA DG, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi for completing the digital center while charging him to double his efforts.

NITDA DG Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said the event was the third virtual project commissioning series of federal government projects executed under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.