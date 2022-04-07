NITEL/MTEL pensioners beg Buhari over 64 months’ arrears  ￼

Pensioners of the defunct NITEL and MTEL have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over the non-payment of their 64 months pension arrears.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Kunle Ojo, Thursday in Abuja, said while the pensioners are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention over the quagmire, the outstanding emoluments was yet to be paid.

According to Mr Ojo, after their appeal last year October, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered their outstanding salaries to be paid but that nothing has been done over the issue since then.

“We thank Mr President for his kind gesture. It shows his deep love for the pioneer builders of the Nigerian project. Yet we are sad to let you know that only a meagre fraction of what we are owed was released.

“As it stands, we are still being owed over five years of 64 months, which the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) at the behest of the Ministry of Finance, promised to clear by last February.

“However, up until now, we are yet to receive any joyful news on this very significant balance of 64 months owed us. In the light of this, seeing and having felt the empathetic strength of your government with a listening ear, we appeal once again that you come to our aid using your exalted office to intervene in this settlement of our remaining 64 months arrears as we all are in dire need.

“As we write, many have died and many decrepit, resulting from the tough challenges that have remained unattended as a result of this deprivation of our arrears,” Ojo said.

The pensioners also said other organisations of similar composition have been settled to the last kobo and that it is only NITEL/MTEL pensioners that remain unattended to.

He said, “We therefore defer to Your Excellency that your fatherly arm will prevail once again in this instance on our behalf as we remain loyal and supportive of your government and the Nigerian dream for a better nation for us all.”