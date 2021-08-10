Nizamiye hospital begins COVID-19 antibody testing

The Nizamiye Hospital Abuja, Tuesday, said it has commenced antibody testing for COVID-19.

In a statement made available to the press by its Director, Medical Laboratory Services, Usman Habu Balbaya stated that with the third wave of COVID-19, there is need for Nigerians that have been vaccinated and those yet to be vaccinated to know their level of immunity to the virus through antibody test.

“This test checks for antibodies to COVID-19. If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or if you are vaccinated, your body produces antibodies as part of your immune response. The test provides a numerical value that indicates whether or not you may have antibodies to COVID-19.

“It proves whether or not you have got the vaccine, it proves whether you had any exposure to COVID-19 without your knowledge. It proves the potency of the vaccine given to you, and your body’s immunological response to the vaccine by developing antibodies.”

He further added that the hospital commenced the service to halt the further spread of the virus.

“As a hospital, we are in the business of saving lives. Our molecular laboratory is well equipped to test for COVID-19, as well as the level of immunity to the virus through the antibody test.”

He urged Nigerians to exercise caution in public outings and observe all social distancing regulations at all times.

In recent times, it would be recalled that Nigeria has experienced a surge in the number of positive cases.