NJC clears air over corruption allegation against Abba- Aji

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday cleared air over
allegation of corruption leveled against Justice Uwani Abba-Aji who
has been penciled down for an appointment as Justice of the Supreme
Court.
NJC has therefore declared that the justice is worthy of the appointment.
Justice Abba-Aji’s name Blueprint recalled came under fire recently
when a group under the aegis of Civil Society Network Against
Corruption alleged corruption against the Justice, and had threatened
legal action if the president confirms his appointment.
Meanwhile, the, the NJC had in a statement by the Director
Information, Soji Oye, declared that although the Justice was among 7
justices directed to stay away from work pending the conclusion of
their investigation by security agencies, he had since been cleared of
all allegations.
Oye said, “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been
drawn to a publication by the Civic Society Network Against Corruption
urging President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, not to forward the name of
Honourable Mr. Justice Uwani Abba-Aji recommended to him by the
Council for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court to the
Senate for confirmation otherwise it would challenge the action in
court.
The statement reads further: “The group premised its objection to the
appointment of Hon Mr. Justice Abba-Aji to the Apex Court on the
report of an online newspaper of 16th October, 2016, which featured
his name as one of the Judicial Officers under investigation for
corruption by Security Agencies for accepting bribe from a senior
lawyer who is currently facing trial at the law court.
“The Civil Society group concluded by imploring President Buhari,
GCFR, to withhold submission of Hon. Mr. Justice Abba- Aji’s name to
the National Assembly until he is purged of the allegation of
corruption,”
Oye said, in as much as the National Judicial Council would not join
issues with anyone on this matter, it is necessary to put the records
straight.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Mr. Justice Abba-Aji has since been
sitting in court and no Investigation agency has filed any new
allegation against His Lordship, in fact, his international passport
had been returned to him and he had been travelling outside the
country without any hindrance, signalling that the investigation
agencies have nothing new against His Lordship.
“The law of the land remains that no one is to be punished except for
an offence established by due process of law.
“The National Judicial Council hereby re-affirms its commitment to
zero tolerance for corruption which is the stand of The Honourable,
The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Hon. Mr.
Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON”, the statement added.
