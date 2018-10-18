NJC clears air over corruption allegation against Abba- Aji

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday cleared air over

allegation of corruption leveled against Justice Uwani Abba-Aji who

has been penciled down for an appointment as Justice of the Supreme

Court.

NJC has therefore declared that the justice is worthy of the appointment.

Justice Abba-Aji’s name Blueprint recalled came under fire recently

when a group under the aegis of Civil Society Network Against

Corruption alleged corruption against the Justice, and had threatened

legal action if the president confirms his appointment.

Meanwhile, the, the NJC had in a statement by the Director

Information, Soji Oye, declared that although the Justice was among 7

justices directed to stay away from work pending the conclusion of

their investigation by security agencies, he had since been cleared of

all allegations.

Oye said, “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been

drawn to a publication by the Civic Society Network Against Corruption

urging President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, not to forward the name of

Honourable Mr. Justice Uwani Abba-Aji recommended to him by the

Council for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court to the

Senate for confirmation otherwise it would challenge the action in

court.

The statement reads further: “The group premised its objection to the

appointment of Hon Mr. Justice Abba-Aji to the Apex Court on the

report of an online newspaper of 16th October, 2016, which featured

his name as one of the Judicial Officers under investigation for

corruption by Security Agencies for accepting bribe from a senior

lawyer who is currently facing trial at the law court.

“The Civil Society group concluded by imploring President Buhari,

GCFR, to withhold submission of Hon. Mr. Justice Abba- Aji’s name to

the National Assembly until he is purged of the allegation of

corruption,”

Oye said, in as much as the National Judicial Council would not join

issues with anyone on this matter, it is necessary to put the records

straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Mr. Justice Abba-Aji has since been

sitting in court and no Investigation agency has filed any new

allegation against His Lordship, in fact, his international passport

had been returned to him and he had been travelling outside the

country without any hindrance, signalling that the investigation

agencies have nothing new against His Lordship.

“The law of the land remains that no one is to be punished except for

an offence established by due process of law.

“The National Judicial Council hereby re-affirms its commitment to

zero tolerance for corruption which is the stand of The Honourable,

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Hon. Mr.

Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON”, the statement added.