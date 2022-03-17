NJC places 2 judicial officers on watch-list, appoints 9 as head of courts

The National Judicial Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has resolved to issue warning letters to two Judicial Officers of the Federal and State High Court.

The decision was taken at its 97th meeting held on 15 and 16 March 2022.

In a press release dated 16th March, 2022, the Director, Information, Soji Oye Esq. indicated that Hon. Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja was issued a warning letter and placed on Council’s “Watch List” for a period of one year for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd. The Suit was for recovery of demised property.

Council agreed with the findings of the Committee that investigated the Hon. Judge that his action was in contravention of Proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgement Enforcement Rules 2004.

Council also resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

The Judge was alleged to have signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

Similarly, Council at the meeting considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, they recommended 15 successful candidates as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

The successful candidates include the Chief Judge of, Plateau State, Hon. Justice David Gwong Mann, Chief Judge, Gombe state, Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak, GrandbKadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna State, Hon. Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar, Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba State, Hon. Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, Hon. Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor, President Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State,

Hon. Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor.