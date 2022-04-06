NJF opens camp in Ibadan, invites 14 judokas, 4 coaches

After a resoundingly successful trial in Lagos, the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has moved into the second phase of preparation for the XX11 Commonwealth Games.

From April 14, four coaches and eighteen judokas will move into camp at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan to begin the second phase of the build-up to the Games which will take place in Birmingham in the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

According to a Press release issued by the spokesman to the President of the NJF, Mr. Ikpo Igbinoba in Lagos, the judokas invited were those who survived the trials held in Lagos from February 22nd to 25th.

Mr. Igbinoba explained that the President of the federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi opted for early camping for the Commonwealth Games because he was desirous of a historic outing for Nigeria.

“The President, Dr. Oshodi has a mandate to relaunch Nigerian Judo and he is going about the assignment with messianic zeal”.

“The Commonwealth Games will provide the first major test for Dr. Oshodi and his board and he will no doubt deliver”.

The coaches who’ll be in charge of the camp are Edokpolor Ihaza, Dickson Egbowon, Rose Ohiwo and Christy Obekpa Aremu.