NLC: Benue Assembly vows to work against anti-people policies

The Benue State House of Assembly Wednesday promised to work with the organised labour in the state to fight against government policies that are anti people.

Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly Titus Uba made this known when the organised labour was at the assembly during a peaceful protest against the move by the National Assembly to transfer the National Minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

He said members of the assembly were elected by the people to represent them and they would always work for what is in their best interest.

He said the state assembly will fully involve the organised labour whenever the bill is brought before them for necessary action.

Uba who was represented by the deputy speaker, Mr. Christopher Adaji, also urged the organised labour to support the state government to succeed, saying it was the only way they could reap the benefits of democracy.

Earlier, the NLC state chairman, Anya Godwin, who spoke for the organised labour, appealed to the State House of Assembly to resist transfer of the national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

“If the anti-labour bill that seeks to hamstring the nation in her efforts to reduce poverty and inequality is presented to your State House of Assembly, we appeal to you to kindly refuse assent.

“Organized labour not willing to sleep on its rights have perfected plans to organize nationwide protests in all the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The protest will commence from Wednesday, 10th March 2021 and will be staged at the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly all over Nigeria.

“The protest would be the first instance in a line of industrial actions to be undertaken by labour to buttress and drive home our point that the retaining of the national minimum wage in the exclusive legislative list is a right for our survival and livelihood of millions of Nigerian workers,” he added.