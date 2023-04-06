NLC condemns kidnap of 8 Kaduna students 

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed worry over the safety of residents of Kaduna state following the kidnap of eight students of Government Secondary School, Awon, while urging government and security agencies to secure the state.

Chairman of NLC, Kaduna state chapter, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the abduction of the GSS students is the upteenth time that students have been kidnapped and it’s time decisive action is taken to ensure the safety of students and residents of the state. “It is with utmost sense of sympathy and comradeship that we condemn the attack and kidnapping of students of GSS Awon in Kachia LGA of Kaduna state.

“These strategically coordinated and unrepelled attacks on not just citizens of the state but students have given room for worry and despair as to the safety of everyone. Indeed, it is becoming increasingly evident that we are in a helpless situation.

“It is quite unfortunate that these wanton attacks have consistently been under-reported, thus, painting a half-truth picture of the ugly reality that now confronts some parts of the state.”

