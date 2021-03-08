NLC condemns repeated bandits’ attack on Kaduna airport, stages rally against bill on minimum wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the repeated bandits attacks on Kaduna Airport staff quarters, while calling on government and security agencies to be more proactive in protecting workers and their families.

NLC also condemned the recent move by Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed (Representing Sabongari Federal Constituency) in sponsoring a bill to remove minimum wage from exclusive list to concurrent list for each state government to determine the minimum wage for the state, noting that it would lead to inequality, lack of job security and loss of salary for some group of workers.



NLC Chairman Kaduna state, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, who stated this in an interactive session with the media on Monday following SEC and state administrative council meeting, said workers would carry out a peaceful rally from NLC office to Kaduna State House of Assembly Complex on Wednesday to make known their stand on the issue to the Speaker.



“We held a meeting on the challenge of a House of Representatives member who sponsored a bill on the removal of national minimum wage from exclusive list to concurrent list. It is a serious issue and we have the mandate of our national office to engage the issue headlong.



“We are ready to take on a peaceful rally on Wednesday March 10, 2021 from our secretariat to Kaduna State House of Assembly. We are going to present our status, our stand to the Speaker. We have mobilised our members and we are calling on members of the public not to entertain any fear the rally that would start by 7am would not last up to two hours.



“Apart from the rally, we have started consulting our members in the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives. Our national secretariat has written the Rep to engage him and he responded to be willing and ready for a dialogue. It is our right and we cannot forgo it, we cannot compromise, we cannot play with it.



“We want to express our dismay on insecurity in Kaduna state. The Nigerian Air force Quartets where our workers were living was attacked by bandits (on Saturday) and 11 people were abducted, to prove that they are daring the bandits visited the same quarters again yesterday (Sunday) after the management paid a visit this government and they promised adequate security.

“As a congress we are not happy with this because our members are at risk. These are issues that needed not lamentation but solution. We know that Governor Nasir el-Rufai and Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan are trying but they needed to do more to secure workers and people living in the state,” he said.

