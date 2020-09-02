NLC gives Kaduna Int’l airport 100% on COVID-19 protocol



Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna state council has commended Kaduna International Airport for observing the Covid-19 protocol in totality.

NLC Kaduna state Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, gave the commendation when he led members of the Labour/Civil Society Situation Room on an inspection tour of the airport on Wednesday.



He expressed satisfaction that from the entrance to the departure lounge, 100 percent Covid-19 protocol was fully observed.

Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, who explained that the committee was set up to ensure it protects jobs, payment of salaries and open up business activities among others, however advised the management of the Airport to continue to maintain the standard of Covid-19 protocol for the safety of the people.



The Head of Human Resource Department, Mr. Daniel Kaze, while responding, said the management accorded priority to the safety of it’s passengers as part of the federal government directive.

He added that all necessary measures were put in place for any eventuality that might arise.