NLC, ILO provide new information guide for returning migrant workers

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and trade union organisations have provided a new information guide to cushion the difficulty faced by returning migrant workers in Nigeria.

Produced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with support from the ILO, the new information guide is fashioned to provide useful information and relevant links that would assist returning migrants in the process of reintegration.

Widely acknowledged as a step in the right direction by stakeholders in the migration governance space, the guide was validated Friday March 18, 2022 at a two-day workshop organised in Abuja by the NLC.

In his remarks, NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja said “NLC shares in the vision and desire to bring trade unions and other social partners and their allies in Nigeria to explore imaginative ways collectively to promote Fair, Orderly and Regular Migration.

“We are desirous to mobilize our affiliates and other allies to be active in the overall migration governance process and discourse, while intensifying advocacy for better migration governance in Nigeria and in the continent, particularly in the call for better return and reintegration processes and protection of migrant workers’ rights.”

The NLC scribe commended “the ILO-Abuja Office for the support for the Congress and its affiliates in capacity strengthening and promoting its efforts in alliance relationship between workers and other stakeholders in the workplace and society in general, especially in ways to continue to enrich the call for better migration governance.”

He described the guide as part of a collaborative project between the NLC and the ILO under the FairWay Migration Programme targeted at strengthening trade union voices in Migration Governance.

He added: “We reassure you of our commitment, readiness and availability in the struggle for the defense of the collective interests of workers, our communities and the future of our country. We are ready and willing to lead in the course of charting ways for positive changes and progress in our society.”