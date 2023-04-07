NLC insists Abure remains LP national chairman 

April 7, 2023 Moses John News 0




Blueprint Whatsapp

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Thursday warned the Judiciary against granting  exparte  order   capable of compromising the integrity of the courts. 

NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement said the decision of Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja via an ex parte order  to suspend Abure and other national officials of the party. 

NLC threatened to mobilise workers in their numbers to storm the court on the next adjourned date over the matter. 

The court order, according to Justice  Muazu, is to subsist “pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injuction.”

The ruling was sequel to a motion ex parte filed along the substantive suit by eight so-called aggrieved members of the party, including the chairman of the party in Abure’s ward.

The NLC president said:  “We view the decapitation of the leadership of the party with great suspicion which cannot be far from the  intent to  weaken the party from within  or  distract it from  its fight to reclaim its victories at the polls.

“In light of this, we urge the courts to exercise utmost caution in entertaining frivolous suits and  spurious  prayers from mercenary party members as  they are capable of compromising the integrity of the courts. 

“We similarly join the league of those who canvass against the casual use of exparte in light of the grievousness of the injuries they quite often inflict.

“We also note that this extant court order does not only violate the principle of presumption of innocence, a cardinal pillar of our judicial system, it is an affront to justice itself. We find it curious  that while  ex-convicts continue to occupy ample space in the public service or space without let or hindrance,  those yet to be found guilty are already being harangued or hounded are being debarred from holding office.

“Finally, the continued relevance of our courts cannot be divorced from the quality of their decisions or rulings. Accordingly, our courts are advised to refrain from taking decisions which portray them as having descended into the arena, or worse still, make them picketable.”

Related content you may like