NLC mourns America Federation of labour president

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has insisted that the gas price sold to Electricity Generation Companies (GENCOS) must be reduced to less than $1.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF) as agreed with the federal government earlier in the year.

The NLC made the position known against the backdrop of the report credited to Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva on gas reduction price.

Sylva, had at a public function in Kano, said the federal government had approved the reduction of domestic gas prices for electricity generation from $2.50 to $2.18/SCF.

But the congress said the resolutions reached could not certainly be the basis for the “minuscule gas price reduction” announced by the minister.

It said the agreed position between the federal government and Organised Labour on gas pricing which was reached 22nd February 2021 after the FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff submitted its report and recommendations, was a critical factor in the computation of electricity tariff.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, warned that congress was ready to resist any attempt to flout the agreements reached, with a view to reducing the huge electricity tariff Nigerians were groaning under.

The statement said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress has been inundated with numerous enquiries from workers and members of the Nigerian public alike concerning the reported slash of domestic gas prices for electricity generation and its lack of noticeable impact or reduction of electricity tariff.

“Indeed, the public will recall that at the close of the meeting, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, made a statement to the media that the electricity tariff will go down considerably. The minister said the Federal Government and organised labour agreed on the reduction in the cost of gas sold to Generating Companies to $1.50 as against the $2.50 it is sold to GENCOs.

“Congress also wishes the Nigerian public to know that about 80% of electric energy generated in Nigeria is from thermal stations, which are powered by natural gas. In fact, the GENCOs consume over 70% of domestic gas production. Whereas the GENCOs are required to pay as much as $2.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF), other gas users, however, get the same at lower rates, ranging from $1.50 to $1.70 per SCF. The worn explanation for the incongruous high differential was the lack of timely payment by the GENCOs for the gas supplied.

“In other words, the lack of payment discipline and certainty was implicated as a major contributing factor that despite GENCOs account for over 70% of the consumers of domestic gas, rates are higher for power generation.

“To redress the invidious situation, the Principals resolved that Gas Companies should be integrated into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) payment waterfall of the Nigerian Electricity Sector Industry (NESI) to guarantee payments for gas and contract sanctity of GENCOs.

“To be fair to government representatives, the meeting of the Principals was convinced by the argument of Congress. Thus, the Principals unanimously accepted that the current practice of gas pricing in US dollars would be discontinued to enable gas supply to GENCOs to be made payable in Naira.

“Consequently, Congress demands of the Federal Government to reduce the pricing of domestic gas supply to GENCOs to less than $1.50 per SCF. We also demand that payment for gas by GENCOs should be denominated in Naira. Furthermore, the Gas Companies should be included in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian Electricity Service Industry (NESI) payment waterfall to guarantee payments for gas and contract sanctity with GENCOs.

“Congress demands that the Federal Government should respect the agreement it reached with Labour on electricity tariff. Congress remains implacably committed to the ultimate reduction of electricity tariffs by N15 per kilowatt-hour by December 2021 as contained in the agreement. Congress hereby serves notice that the posture of the Federal Government to flout agreements is completely unacceptable and would be resisted.”