NLC protest grounds business activities at CAC

A protest by workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday grounded business activities at the corporate headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja.

The workers, who were at the premises of CAC to protest over alleged anti-workers posture of the management, accused the Registrar General of CAC, Garba Abubakar over undue punishment of workers.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing the mammoth workers also alleged that female workers were forcefully transferred far away from their husbands.

“All the female workers with their husbands working here, he transferred them away and left their husbands here… causing problem in their various homes. We are here to make the point and to ensure that workers’ right are not meant to be trampled upon.

“The fundamental issue is not about unionization, no! It is about respecting workers’ right. It is not about the issue of membership but about defending the workers’ right.

“And that is why he is fighting the unions. So we are saying, we have raised this issue openly. So let him come out and defend himself. He is not fighting the union because of membership but because the unions have exposed him.”

Meanwhile, some of the alleged sponsored thugs yesterday attempted burning NLC vehicles at the premises of the commission.

One of the alleged thugs, who was later arrested by the police, drove on a car and parked in the center of the road, came out with four litre of yellow kings jerrican containing fuel and spread it on the NLC vehicles parked at the entrance of the commission.

The workers vowed to continue with the picketing until the management of the commission respects the right of workers in the organisation.