NLC protest: Ogun assembly backs national minimum wage

House of Assembly has assured workers in the state that their request for the support of a national minimum will always be granted anytime the bill comes up for debate.
The  Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, gave the while receiving members of the organised labour led by the Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, who joined other and national executive of labour to protest against the move to transfer the national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list. 
Oluomo, who assured that all the demands of the workers would be presented to the , Prince Dapo Abiodun, noted that all issues affecting workers’ welfare were being addressed by the .


He assured the workers of the assembly’s support on issues that would better the welfare of the state workforce. 


Earlier, Comrade Bankole and his Trade counterpart, Comrade Bunmi Fajobi, had appealed to the Speaker to intervene to guide members of the assembly to vote against the removal of the national minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list.


They noted that the decision became imperative to reduce poverty and inequality among the nation’s workforce, stressing that the protest would be the first stage of the for survival and livelihood of millions of Nigerian workers.

