NLC raises concerns over FG’s planned health sector reform

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has raised concerns over the proposed health sector reform programme of the Federal government.

The Labour Centre warned that government must practically ensure provision of benefits that would cushion the excruciating suffering of Nigeria rather than deepen the social inequality divide and poverty in the country, if the reform must take place.

NLC also slammed government for telling Nigerians it can no longer sustain the funding of basic socio-economic sectors like education and health as evidence of the volume of public funds recently stolen by officials of government has proven otherwise.

It further stated that human beings (Nigerians) are at the center of whatever makes meaning to life and existence in Nigeria, and must therefore be the core consideration of policies and action to which they are beneficiaries.

“We debunk the lies being persistently told to Nigerians and the master profiteers of privatization that the government lacks resources to modernize the health sector and provide quality health care service to Nigerians. This can only be a ploy to further exploit Nigerians while increasing the wealth of a few.

“On the challenge of paucity of funds which incidentally is not peculiar to the health sector alone, the government needs to be sincere, willing, and decisive in addressing corruption and leakages in the system. Health and Education are critical human resources that facilitate development and which performance is key indicator of a responsive and responsible government that is accountable to its citizen,” the NLC said.

The congress’ position was contained in its Memorandum to the Committee on National Health Reform signed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba.

The NLC reminded the federal government that the proposed reform recommendation tasked the government to increase budget allocation to the health Sector from the current average of 5 percent to 6 percent while expanding Health insurance coverage and access.

“While we are aware that the wave of changes in the global development paradigm is being reflected in local socio-economic indices and we agree that consequent to the changing social reality, it behooves on the government that rules, regulation and policies must reflect the evolving pattern.

“However, we are of the strong conviction that human beings are at the center of whatever makes meaning to life and must therefore be the core consideration of policies and action to which they are beneficiaries,” Wabba further said.

