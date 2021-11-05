NLC receives C of O for new Kaduna secretariat

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna state Council, has finally received the original copy of its new secretariat’s Certificate of Occupancy from Tamaidukka Oil Traders (TMDK).

Chairman of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the handing over ceremony of the document at the NLC headquarters, Labour House, Abuja.

He said: “Tamaidukka Oil Traders (TMDK) has transmitted the proprietary ownership of its complex in Kaduna (Old NITEL building located along, Golf Course Road) to the NLC Kaduna state council, while NLC transmitted the proprietary of its old Congress secretariat at No.1 Abdulrahman Okene to TMDK.

“Finally, today, we have formally received the original Certificate of Occupancy of our new state secretariat from TMDK.”

Comrade Suleiman commended TMDK for maintaining the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered in January 2020 and urged other companies to emulate such a gesture.

Speaking on the development, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna state Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf, said obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy was the best thing to happen to NLC in Kaduna state.