NLC receives new Kaduna secretariat C of O

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna state council has finally received the original copy of its new secretariat’s Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from Tamaidukka Oil Traders (TMDK).

Chairman of the Congress, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after the handing over ceremony of the document at NLC headquarters, Labour House, Abuja.

He explained that “Tamaidukka Oil Traders (TMDK) has transmitted the proprietary ownership of its complex in Kaduna (Old NITEL building located along Golf Course Road) to the NLC Kaduna state council, while NLC transmitted the proprietary of its old Congress secretariat at No.1 Abdulrahman Okene to TMDK.

“Finally, today we have formally received the original Certificate of Occupancy of our new state secretariat from TMDK.”

Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman commended Tamaidukka Oil Traders (TMDK) for maintaining the Memorandum of Understanding entered in January 2020 and urged other companies to emulate such gesture.

Secretary of the Council, Comrade Christiana John Bawa said obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy is one of the biggest achievements of NLC Kaduna state under the leadership of Comrade Ayuba M. Suleiman as the Chairman.

She commended the affiliate unions for standing with the Congress during the struggle of the embattled old secretariat and reaffirmed the commitment of their leadership to protect its members and Congress’ properties in the state.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists Kaduna state Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf said obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy is the best thing to happen to NLC in Kaduna state.