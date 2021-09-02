NLC reveals what will happen if FG implements electricity tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has dismissed the speculation on increase in electricity tariff with a threat to embark on industrial action, if the government goes ahead to implement the increase.

This was disclosed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Waba in a statement made available on Wednesday.

Recall that it was widely reported in the media that there are fresh plans by the government to grant approval to Electricity Distribution Companies to hike electricity tariff.

According to NLC, We write to remind the honourable Minister that organized labour on September 28, 2020 through the Federal Government – organized labour Committee on Electricity Tariff agreed to freeze further increases in electricity tariff until the committee concludes its work and its report adopted by all the Principals in the Committee.

“It is in light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase as mere speculations. We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice that should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organized Labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defense of workers’ rights.

