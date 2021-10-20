NLC seeks better migration governance

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for better migration governance to support returning and reintegration of migrant workers in the midst of COVID-19 in the country.

NLC Acting General Secretary Comrade Bello Ismail said this while declaring open a two-day training workshop organised for Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the NLC in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) with the theme: “Labour Migration Trend in the mist of COVID-19 Pandemic, Return and Reintegration of Returnee Migrants.”

Ismail said the training was to seek synergy with the media in reporting migration issues such as forced labour and fair recruitment.

Ismail said, “first, there are a lot of constraints facing workers in their movement. There are also a lot of constraints facing them wherever they may be, whether in their country of origin, or the countries they are migrating to.

“So, our commitment is to work with our partners, the ILO and other stakeholders to ensure that wherever the worker may be, the worker finds that place a conducive place to walk and live.”

Also speaking, NLC migration officer, Comrade James Eustace, said the training was to ensure that ideas were shared on the best way to tackle the recurring challenges of returning migrants, especially in the period of the COVID-19.

He said the training would go a long way toward affording the media the opportunity to appreciate the present challenges of migrants.

“This is especially as it concerns what labour migrants are facing as well as looking into the future on the reportage of the issues surrounding migration or slave labour.

“This is terms of protection of the human and labour rights of the migrant worker is not given attention in the media.

“We believe that the media, especially labour correspondents, need to be carried along in all our activities because we believe that it is through them that what we are doing will be showcased to the world,” he said.