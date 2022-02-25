NLC set to storm NASS for state judiciary, legislature, LGA autonomy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it would mobilise her members to storm the National Assembly, Monday, in support of the autonomy of state judiciary, Houses of Assembly and the local governments.

“As a follow up to the process of Constitution Amendment before the National Assembly, especially on autonomy for local governments, judiciary and the legislature, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) wishes to inform you that Organised Labour is mobilising Nigerian workers for advocacy at the National Assembly on the February 28, and March 1, 2022.

“Our mobilisation is to enable workers make their voices heard on this very important legislation which we believe holds the key to the strengthening of our democracy, boosting our economy and improving the lots of Nigerian workers at the grassroots, the judiciary and the legislative arms of our government,” the notice by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, read.

Wabba said the judgement of the Supreme Court did not impeach the Constitutional provisions prescribing and protecting the autonomy of local governments, state legislature and the Judiciary.

He said the movement restate its full-fledged support for the autonomy of local governments, state houses of assembly and the judiciary.

“It is our considered view that the autonomy of these critical tier and arms of government is paramount to our collective commitment to strengthen public institutions for effective delivery of good governance and national development.

“To further demonstration of our resolve to entrench the autonomy of local governments, state legislatures and the judiciary, we have perfected plans to embark on a number of national actions and campaigns to raise public awareness on this critical issue.

“Ancillary to local government autonomy is the need to strengthen democratic governance at the grassroots. Our experience since the creation of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) is a tale of massive abuse and truncation of free, fair and periodic elections at the local government councils.”