NLC tasks labour leaders on education

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked labour leaders in the country on the need to build her capacity to acquire the requisite knowledge to engage employers.

General Secretary of the congress, Comrade Ismail Bello, who gave the charge at the flagg off of state level school of the congress in Abuja said education is key to trade union movement.

Comrade Bello, represented by the head of International and National Assembly Laison of the congress, Comrade Uche Ekwe, said the NLC state level school is holding simultaneously in states of the federation.

He said so far, about 10 states have commenced the program that would last for ten weeks across Nigeria.

He stated further that “the NLC is taking back worker’s education to the grassroot of the working people or the shore floor of the branches. You can see that the participants are branch representatives, and this is to rekindle trade union education, because trade union education is key to the development of the labour movement.

“This is also for them to be abreast with the class struggle. There are two classes, the first is for those who control the means in the society and the second is for those who doesn’t control anything. Workers belong to this class , they have their allies in the peasant farmers, progressive intelligentsia and the other intelligentsia are the allies of those who control the means , they are the once that develop their modules or theories that the upper class use to keep the lower class in dark of knowledge.”