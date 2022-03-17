NLC to resolve NURTW dispute

The Nigeria Labour Congress has begun a process towards resolving the conflict between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its Lagos state council.

This was according to a source, who was privy to a closed door meeting between the Adeyanju-led committee put in place by leadership of the congress to resolve the dispute and the Lagos State Council of NURTW in Abuja.

The source told Blueprint correspondent that the committee had frank discussions with some actors on the dispute and expressed hope that the matter would be resolve soon.

The source also said in no distance time, the Adeyanju committee will meet with the leadership of NURTW and later both parties in a view to ending the dispute.

“You know NURTW is an integral part of the congress which was why the leadership constitute a conciliatory committee led by the President of Maritime Workers Union who is also the National Trustee of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

“In keeping with the principle of fair-hearing, the Adeyanju committee will be meeting with the leadership of NURTW on a date yet to be determined.

“A joint meeting will thereafter hold with the two parties for the full and final resolution of the conflict.”

It will be recalled that a dispute between the Lagos state council and the national leadership of NURTW led to the suspension of the Lagos council which in retaliation asked the Lagos State Government to take control of motor parks in the state.